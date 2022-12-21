The 25 Biggest Rock Stories of 2022

From massive tours to multimillion-dollar deals and everything in between, the rock world was nothing if not eventful in 2022.

It was a year of triumphs for some of classic rock's old guard. At long last, Motley Crue and Def Leppard launched their COVID-delayed Stadium Tour with Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act in tow, storming sports fields across North America on the biggest outing of their careers. It was a fitting send-off to guitarist Mick Mars, who announced his retirement from touring and will cede his live duties to John 5 when Motley Crue resumes touring in 2023.

Other rockers said goodbye to the road — or at least certain parts of it — for good as well. Genesis played their final show in March (fittingly with Peter Gabriel in the audience), while Elton John made his final stateside stand in Los Angeles in November.

It was also a year of triumphant returns for some artists who have been plagued by health issues recently. Joni Mitchell gave her first live performance in nine years when she was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in Las Vegas. Ozzy Osbourne also delivered a pair of brief-but-exciting performances after recovering from neck and back surgery — though he's still not fully out of the woods yet. Joe Walsh even rang up his old James Gang pals and staged a successful reunion at his annual VetsAid, following two mini-sets at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. (Speaking of which: 2022 was also a year marked by loss, but that's a story for elsewhere.)

Read on to see these and all of the other biggest rock stories of 2022.