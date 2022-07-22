Watch Trailer for Netflix’s Woodstock ’99 Documentary

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming documentary series Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99, which will arrive on the streaming platform on Aug. 3.

First revealed in 2020, the show explores the disastrous 30th-anniversary Woodstock event, which disintegrated into violence, vandalism and fires as the crowd became furious with organizers for an apparent lack of interest in anything but profit.

The two-minute trailer can be seen below.

Attendees reported inflated prices, lack of protection from high temperatures, insufficient toilet and water provisions, and underpaid staff abandoning their posts. Officials later reported 44 arrests, 10,000 people needing medical attention and eight rapes during the three-day event. One reporter noted that "there were just waves of hatred bouncing around the place. It was clear we had to get out of there."

“The 1969 festival’s name is synonymous with peace, love and great music,” Netflix said in a statement. “It was revived for a highly anticipated 30th anniversary, marketed as a millennium-defining celebration. … What went wrong? The upcoming docuseries Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 sets out to find the answer. Some blamed the aggressive music of the headlining bands like Korn, Limp Bizkit and Rage Against the Machine; others pointed fingers at the commercial exploitation by festival organizers. Utilizing rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews … the docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos and music that fueled three days of mayhem.”

"This is an epic, universal story of nostalgia, hubris, greed and generational schism, told from the point of view of those on the front line," executive producer Tom Pearson said.