Triumph already beat the odds, returning to the road earlier this year to tour with guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett for the first time in nearly 40 years. With a second leg on deck starting in November, fans can expect some exciting additions -- both on and away from the stage.

The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded tour moved more than 135 thousand tickets, introducing the expanded lineup of the Canadian rock legends featuring Emmett, drummer and vocalist Gil Moore, bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns, guitarist and vocalist Phil X and multi-instrumentalist Brent Fitz.

Bassist and fellow cofounder Mike Levine has been unable to participate in the concerts on this ongoing trek due to health issues, but has been involved behind the scenes. He offered an important endorsement of the reunion early on, which helped to ease any potential fan concerns.

Any lingering skepticism was quickly erased by the music that people heard in person at the concerts on the first leg. The outing began in April and played to capacity crowds in many of the cities prior to wrapping up in early June. The success of the run, naturally, sparked the addition of 16 new shows which will kick off Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids.

What Can Fans Expect at the Next Triumph Concerts?

Many of the concerts on the first leg were outdoors. For the next round, they'll move indoors to play arenas for a lot of the shows. It's a change that will serve the expansive production of the tour well -- and Triumph is also making some tweaks to what fans have already seen.

"We're bringing out lasers this time, which we didn't have lasers on the first leg of the tour," Gil Moore tells UCR. "But we've got some really great smoke and lasers planned on this leg. There’s some changes to the pyro lineup and a couple of tricks that we've got up our sleeves too."

Listen to Gil Moore of Triumph on the 'UCR Podcast'

Mike Levine is 'Still a Big Part of Triumph'

Though Levine wasn't there in person, he was very present as part of the visuals that were used on stage -- and his son Matt came out during some of the shows, including the band's concert in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to address the crowd on his dad's behalf.

Moore admits that the whole outing had a lot of unknown elements when they were first getting set to hit the road.

"It was kind of like putting your foot in the swimming pool and you don't know what's going to happen initially," he explains now. "There were moments, like, 'Holy smokes, how's this going to work out?' But it just came together so beautifully, and like you said, it's like a family vibe on the road."

READ MORE: Triumph Offers Update Regarding MIke Levine's Health

"It was great having Matt there. I talk to Mike regularly, like every couple days, I'm on the phone with Mike. He'd be there if he physically could," Moore says. "It looked like he was maybe going to be able to make it out on the first leg here and there -- maybe some of the dates, if not all of the dates."

"I don't think he's going to be out unless things change for him physically between now and the end of this run," the drummer shares. "But yeah, he's there emotionally and we're in touch with them. As you say, Matt's there, and you know, Mike's grandkids are there from time to time. So, yeah, Mikey's still a big part of Triumph."

New Triumph Music, Another Documentary

One thing that's naturally been on the mind of the fans is the potential of new music from the expanded lineup. While the band has been very busy with the reunion tour, Moore confirms that there's no shortage of activity behind the scenes.

"Well, it's hard to say. I mean, that's an option that's on the table. I can tell you there's going to be a documentary that's going to be released sometime in 2027, hopefully after this tour," he shares. "It's being assembled now and it kind of flows from our first documentary, Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine, which ends kind of like with this sunset moment of 'Okay, what's next?'"

"Well, this is what's next and I think that'll be fun because it'll give fans a point of view of literally being in the band, backstage, catering, the bus, tuning the guitars -- all the stuff that you don't get to see when you're in the audience will all be in there as well." he details. "Of course, the show itself is from the audience's perspective, so that'll be fun."

They're Planning an Official Bootleg Series

"We've got a series of bootlegs, authorized bootlegs, coming out, which are essentially our board tapes, from our soundman from back in the day," Moore reveals. "He'd be recording the show from the console and just saying, 'Hey, listen to the tape and see how you guys did last night.' We've picked some of those different shows from different cities,"

They're from all over the great American states and all over the Canadian provinces in the in the various cities that we played," he says. "That's going to be coming along sometime pretty soon. As far as actually [doing] new recording [of new music], I guess we'll have to see if that comes to pass. But yeah, there's been some chatter about it."

The second leg of The Rock & Roll Machjine Reloaded Tour begins Nov. 17 in Grand Rapids, MIchigan. April Wine will once again open all of the shows. Tickets are on sale now and you can see the complete tour dates below.

Triumph, 'The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded' 2026 Tour Dates

November 17 - Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

November 18 - Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

November 21 - Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

November 22 - Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center

November 24 - Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

November 25 - Cleveland, OH | Rocket Arena

November 27 - Fishers, IN | Fishers Event Center

November 28 - Springfield, MO | Great Southern Bank Arena

November 30 - Albuquerque, NM | Rio Rancho Events Center

December 1 - Las Vegas, NV | Fontainebleau Las Vegas

December 2 - Reno, NV | Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

December 5 - Portland, OR | Theater of the Clouds

December 6 - Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

December 8 - Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

December 10 - Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

December 12 - San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena