Listen to Tool Members’ New Track, ‘The Witness’

Tool members Adam Jones, Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey have released a new piece of instrumental music titled “The Witness.”

The Jones-written song acts as a soundtrack for the launch of his custom Gibson Les Paul guitar, which has gone on sale in standard and limited-edition styles. Images of the instrument are included in a short film tied into the new music, which can be seen below.

“For the world premiere of the new Gibson Custom Shop Adam Jones Les Paul Custom, a special animated short film, ‘The Witness,’ was created and scored by Adam and mixed by Joe Barresi,” Gibson said in a statement. “Adam was heavily involved in re-creating the new guitar. … Utilizing his extensive experience in visual art, special effects and design, Adam Jones is both the director of the majority of Tool’s music videos and creates the visual experience on stage for the band.”

"The Witness" follows earlier comments from Carey, who said he wanted to make new Tool music during the coronavirus lockdown. “I’m hoping during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin and I and Adam,” he said. “Maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else. I’m just kind of waiting around, but that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

Frontman Maynard James Keenan frequently explained that he was at the mercy of his bandmates’ approach to writing music in the years leading up to the release of 2019's Fear Inoculum.

“[T]hey're always going back over things and questioning what they did and stepping back and going back farther and going forward and, in a way, they're laying a foundation, they're putting in the footings for a house,” he said at one point, adding: “It’s just their process.”

Adam Jones - ‘The Witness’