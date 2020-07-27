Watch Tool, Primus and Mastodon Members Cover Rush’s ‘Anthem’

Members of Tool, Primus, Mastodon and Coheed and Cambria teamed for a suitably heavy quarantine version of Rush's "Anthem."

You can watch the video below.

The one-off supergroup features Tool drummer Danny Carey, Primus bassist Les Claypool, Coheed and Cambria singer Claudio Sanchez, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher and Mutoid Man's Stephen Brodsky.

The performance — the 15th installment of Two Minutes to Late Night's Patreon-funded "bedroom covers" series — is faithful to the original Rush track, which highlights the prog-rock band's second LP, 1975's Fly by Night.

Sanchez, occasionally decked out in a black cape, recreates Geddy Lee's vintage high notes; Claypool, wearing a gas mask, goes all-in on the dense bass line; Kelliher, sporting a pair of glowing glasses, fires off a psychedelic guitar solo; and Carey pummels his kit with Neil Peart ferocity, including some high tom-tom flourishes.

Two Minutes to Late Night, launched by Gwarsenio Hall (Jordan Olds), features rock artists covering classic tracks. "With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them," reads the clip's YouTube description. In this case, the participating artists have donated their fees to the Cancer Research Institute.

Previous installments include versions of Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," AC/DC's "Riff Raff," Guns N' Roses' "Rocket Queen" and Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill."

Primus were set to cover Rush's A Farewell to Kings on a 2020 tour that was postponed to next year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.