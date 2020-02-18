Primus to Perform Rush’s ‘A Farewell to Kings’ Album on 2020 Tour

Primus will honor Rush by playing the entirety of 1977's A Farewell to Kings on their upcoming summer tour, fittingly titled A Tribute to Kings.

The shows will open with a set of Primus material, followed by A Farewell to Kings, the first Rush album Primus frontman and bassist Les Claypool heard. The idea was proposed to them last year but was postponed after they got involved in a tour with Slayer. Claypool said he received Geddy Lee's blessing for the tour.

"I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird," Claypool told Rolling Stone. "So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion. ... He thought it was a great idea."

Claypool, who first saw Rush on the Hemispheres tour in 1978, acknowledged that Neil Peart's recent death put an extra wrinkle into the proceedings. “We’re trying to be as sensitive as we possibly can, so it doesn’t appear like we’re just jumping on the, ‘Hey, a superhero has died, let’s go out and do a tribute to him’ type thing," he noted. "It’s about admiration for these amazing musicians and friends.”

The two bands struck up a friendship in 1992, when Primus served as Rush's opening act. Claypool described it as "pretty surreal. And then to meet those guys and then to befriend those guys and the subsequent years of friendship and whatnot was pretty amazing."

In 2001, a Claypool side project, Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, covered Pink Floyd's Animals in its entirety. "It was an insane amount of work, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done," he said in a press release announcing the new tour.

A Tribute to Kings starts May 26 at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, and runs through Aug. 2 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix. You can check out the dates below and get full details on Primus' website.

Primus A Tribute to Kings Tour 2020

May 26 -- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 27 ---Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 29 ---Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 30 ---New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

June 1 -- Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

June 3 -- Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

June 5 -- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

June 6 -- Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7 -- Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 9 -- Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 10 -- Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor

June 12 -- Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

June 15 -- Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

June 16 -- Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

June 17 -- New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 19 -- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

June 20 -- Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 21 -- Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition

June 23 -- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 24 -- Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 26 -- Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 27 -- Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 28 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – Outdoor

June 30 -- Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

July 2 -- Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 3 -- Westbrook ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

July 6 -- Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 7 -- Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

July 8 -- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

July 10 -- Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 11 -- St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

July 12 -- Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

July 14 -- Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

July 15 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

July 17 -- Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

July 18 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 19 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 21 -- Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

July 23 -- Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 24 -- Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

July 25 -- Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

July 28 -- Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

July 29 -- Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 31 -- Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Aug. 2 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre