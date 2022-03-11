Watch Trailer for Tom Morello’s ‘Metal Lords’ Movie

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming comedy movie Metal Lords, a project that features Tom Morello as an executive music producer and Game of Thrones boss D. B. Weiss as producer.

It premieres on the streaming platform on April 8 and follows the fortunes of young people trying to bring their rock ’n’ roll dreams to fruition. The trailer can be seen below.

“Two kids start a metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about metal,” Netflix said in a statement. “They can't find a bassist, but there is this one girl who plays the cello. They need to work together if they're ever going to win the Battle of the Bands.” An additional teaser line notes: “For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear. Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods."

"I grew up in a small, cloistered, conservative suburb where my musical tastes ran against the grain of almost everybody else in school and certainly all of the teachers, so this is something I can very much relate to," Morello told Billboard. "It’s a story of kids trying to get their first band together and having a dream, but perhaps not having the technical ability, or the artistic vision, to make that dream real. Or do they? For me, it harmonizes in a lot of ways with the real story of so many kids who are locked in these suburban hells, and the key to get out is an electric guitar or drums or rock ’n’ roll music. The music shows a way to transcend this stifled daily existence, to try to be something better, be something more authentic and true than what’s handed to you by your surroundings.”

Weiss said he's "hoping that people can see something of themselves in the characters, and come away from the movie feeling a little bit better than they felt going into it. On the surface, the music can be dark and aggressive. It’s often meant to freak people out. But the uses to which the music is put are often the opposite of that. It’s music for people who don’t feel like they have a place in the world they see around them. Music for people who are looking for a way to express that feeling of being on the outside.”