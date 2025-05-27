Tom Morello Slams Trump for Springsteen Feud: ‘F— That Guy!’

Never afraid to make a political statement, Tom Morello lashed out at Donald Trump during his recent performance at the Boston Calling festival.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist was especially riled up over the ongoing feud between Trump and Bruce Springsteen. During his recently launched European tour, the Boss called Trump an “unfit president” leading a “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration”. In return, Trump called Springsteen a “dried-out prune of a rocker” and suggested the musician should be investigated by federal authorities.

“Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality,” Morello declared to the thousands in attendance for his Sunday set. “And Trump is mad at him because Bruce draws a bigger audience. Fuck that guy!”

Morello – who has collaborated extensively with Springsteen in the past – also remarked that the performance could be the “last big event before they throw us all in jail.” The rocker’s set list included a conver of the Boss' "The Ghost of Tom Joad." Meanwhile, Morello's stage featured a backdrop that prominently displayed the words “Fuck Trump,” while the phrase “Fuck ICE” was written on the back of his guitar.

Tom Morello Joins Chorus of Rockers Denouncing Trump

Morello is one of many notable rockers who have recently decried Trump. Neil Young implored the president to “Stop thinking about what rockers are saying. Think about saving America from the mess you made.” Meanwhile, Eddie Vedder chimed in on Trump’s battle with Springsteen.

“The name-calling is so beneath us,” the Pearl Jam frontman remarked. “Bruce has always been as pro-American with his values and liberty, and his justice has always remained intact. And I’m saying this now to be sure this freedom to speak will still exist in a year or two when we come back to this microphone.”