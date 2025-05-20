Neil Young Takes Aim at Trump: ‘I’m Not Scared of You’

Neil Young has a message for President Donald Trump in the wake of his attacks against Bruce Springsteen.

President Trump recently lashed out at Springsteen, who has been vocal at his concerts about what he describes as a "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration." In a social media post, President Trump deemed Springsteen a "dried out prune of a rocker" who should "keep his mouth shut" when it comes to American politics. Springsteen did not respond to the post.

But Young has now weighed in on the matter, posting a statement to his website: "Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin' kids in Gaza. That's your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That's your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.

"You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA," Young's statement continued. "Wake up Trump!! Remember what the White House is? ... You work for us. Wake up Republicans! This guy is out of control. We need a real president!"

Young signed off on his statement: "Neil Young and many others."

Neil Young's History With President Trump

Young has previously spoke about possibly being detained if he goes overseas to play concerts, as he is scheduled to do this summer.

"When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket," Young wrote on his site (via The Guardian). "That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America.”

Young's tour will head back to the U.S. in August.

"If I come back from Europe and am barred, can't play my U.S.A. tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me," he continued. “That's right folks. If you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering U.S.A. if you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together."

Young, who has been critical of President Trump in years past, was born and raised in Canada, but had held U.S. citizenship since 2020. Young's wife, the actress and filmmaker Daryl Hannah, recently said that Young's citizenship was nearly not completed because of President Trump’s first administration.

"They tried every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed," she told the San Francisco Chronicle last month, also addressing the concern of re-entry into the U.S.

"They've been detaining people who have green cards or visas — which is hideous and horrifying — but they have not, so far, been refusing to let American citizens back in the country," she said, "so I don't think that's going to happen."