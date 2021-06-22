Todd Rundgren Announces Upcoming U.S. Tour

Todd Rundgren has announced a return to live performances later this year, when he launches the Individualist, a True Star tour on Oct. 1 in Boston. He'll then travel across the U.S.

The series of shows will conclude Nov. 17 in San Francisco.

The tour, which was originally plotted for last summer, will highlight Rundgren's fourth album, 1973's A Wizard, a True Star. Each performance will feature a performance of an entire side of the album, plus a set of other songs from his catalog.

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be on sale June 25. You can see the list of dates below.

Rundgren was recently voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He was initially indifferent toward the honor but later acknowledged there was an upside. "I'm happy for my fans," he stated. "They've wanted this for a long time."

However, his newly announced Oct. 30 show in Cincinnati would seem to preclude Rungdren from attending this year's induction ceremony, which takes place the same night in Cleveland.

Todd Rundgren, The Individualist, a True Star 2021 Tour

Oct. 01 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live (^^)

Oct. 02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live (&&)

Oct. 04 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse (^^) **

Oct. 05 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse (&&) **

Oct. 07 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (^^)

Oct. 08 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (&&)

Oct. 09 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre (##)

Oct. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (^^)

Oct. 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore (&&)

Oct. 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount (##)

Oct. 17 – Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround (^^)

Oct. 18 – Washington DC @ Capital Turnaround (&&)

Oct. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle (##)

Oct. 23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore (##)

Oct. 24 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre (^^) **

Oct. 25 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre (&&) **

Oct. 29 – Canton, OH @ Canton Palace (##)

Oct. 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center (##)

Nov. 01 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (^^)

Nov. 02 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (&&)

Nov. 05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live (##)

Nov. 06 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park (^^)

Nov. 07 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park (&&)

Nov. 10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount (##)

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (^^)

Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (&&)

Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco (##)

Nov. 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (^^)

Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (&&)

** Not a Live Nation Date

^^ Performing Side 1 from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

&& Performing Side 2 from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits

## Performing a full side (varies) from “A Wizard, A True Star” + a set of career-spanning hits