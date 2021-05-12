Rundgren, Turner, King and Foo Fighters React to HOF Inductions

The 36th class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have taken to social media and other outlets to react to the news.

Todd Rundgren, Tina Turner, Carole King, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go's have all chimed in regarding the announcement of their inductions.

First-time nominee Foo Fighters excitedly shared the news on Twitter, jokingly referring to guitarist Pat Smear's former band.

"Holy shit!" they wrote. "The guitar player from the Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!"

Fellow first-time nominees the Go-Go's were initially doubtful they'd be included in the select group - which also includes rapper Jay-Z this year - but were thrilled to be proven wrong.

"We knew that, for whatever reason, we weren’t one of the popular kids in class when it came to this whole Rock & Roll Hall of Fame thing, for a long time," guitarist Jane Wiedlin told Rolling Stone. "And so I just didn’t think about it ever. I was like, “For whatever reason, they just don’t like us and they never will.” And then everything shifted and there became this possibility that it might happen."

"I was like, 'Wait, wait, what? Really?'" Go-Go's guitarist and keyboardist Charlotte Caffey. "It was so … I was kind laying in a neutral position for all these months, like, 'Well, you know. It could go either way.' And it is really, really thrilling. We feel honored. It’s just very special. It feels like we’re in the right place, like we belong here. That feels really, really good."

Rundgren acknowledged his induction in a quieter fashion. He had previously told Billboard, "It's no secret I don't care about [the nomination]," but has since stated, "I'm happy for my fans. They've wanted this for a long time."

For Turner and King, the win is extra sweet - both women have already been inducted into the Rock Hall before but tied to their ex-husbands: Turner, as a performer with Ike Turner, and King, as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," Turner wrote on Twitter.

"It was a 'wow' moment," King told Billboard. "If I get to play with the cats again at the Rock Hall of Fame, that will be fantastic. Whatever way I get to play or sing with a band - hang out with a band and be up there onstage - that's just the best part of both aspects of my career."

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 30 in Cleveland and will be broadcast on HBO and HBO Max at a later date.

