Todd Rundgren to Celebrate ‘A Wizard, a True Star’ on New Tour

Todd Rundgren will celebrate 1973's A Wizard, a True Star during just-announced concert dates set for May and June across the U.S.

He'll play a full side of the album, plus another set of career-spanning hits as part of the Individualist, a True Star tour. It begins in San Francisco, before hitting Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland and Boston, then concluding in Miami. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 10AM local time.

A list of dates, cities and venues are below.

Many of these shows will be two-night stands, allowing Rundgren to feature A Wizard, a True Star in its entirety. The selection of which side to be performed on one-show and three-show dates will be determined by a real-time audience vote via an app created by Rundgren himself.

Todd Rundgren's 'The Individualist, a True Star' Tour

May 1-3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 6-7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 10-11 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

May 12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 14-15 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Center Stage

May 18-19 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

May 21-23 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

May 26-27 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

May 28 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 30-31 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

June 2-3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

June 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Center

June 7-8 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

June 10-11 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

June 12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore