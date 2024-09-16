Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Bob Dylan, Faces and More

Among the best reissues and archival albums that came out during the summer of 2024 are releases that continued the series and themes of other acclaimed records from the previous few years.

New releases include a massive collection that gathers every recorded concert from Bob Dylan's historic comeback tour with the Band in 1974 (following a similar collection that documented their 1966 run together); a 50th-anniversary celebration from Grateful Dead complete with demos and previously unreleased concert from the era; another box set that continues to gather all of Joni Mitchell's official records; and an expanded version of Frank Zappa's only Top 10 album.

Steven Wilson overhauls another classic prog album, and an Elvis Presley box zeroes in on a specific moment in his career.

Also highlighted in the below Reissue Roundup of summer 2024 sets are new box sets devoted to a No. 1 Van Halen album, now with previously unreleased tracks and a live show from the early '90s; a Police classic expanded to six CDs; eight CDs that collect every existing Faces appearance from their shows and sessions at the BBC; and an expanded edition of Oasis' debut album, just in time for their reunion concerts next year.

There are a handful of various artist complications that chronicle the rise of British R&B in the mid-'60s, Celtic rock, and folk, rock and prog's fascination with the occult, as well as the home video release of a recent documentary about the downfall of Pink Floyd founder Syd Barrett. All of them are included below in UCR's look at the best reissues and archival releases of the past three months.