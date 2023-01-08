Steve Perry Reportedly Drops Journey Trademark Claim

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has reportedly dropped his legal claim against one of the band’s corporations over the trademarking of 20 songs.

Guitarist Neal Schon revealed the letter he’d received from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, confirming that “Petitioner, without the written consent of Respondent, filed a withdrawal of the petition for cancellation on January 4, 2023. … In view thereof… the petition for cancellation is denied with prejudice.” The phrase “with prejudice” means Perry can never relaunch the petition.

Schon signaled it was a moment to celebrate, tweeting: “Now we can talk as we were,” suggesting the legal move marked a thawing of relations between himself and Perry. But he also took the opportunity to criticize bandmate Jonathan Cain once again, referring to claims the keyboardist recently made about the pair’s dispute over a company credit card. “So much for [Cain] trying to throw me under the bus as he claimed I was blatantly trying to rip off [Perry] while collecting the checks for the very diligent work my wife and I did to protect our Merch. Time for coffee.”

With less than three weeks before Journey commence their 2023 tour, and with original member Gregg Rolie expected to join the group on the road, there’s no sign of Schon and Cain settling their legal differences. In the latest move, Schon filed a cease-and-desist claim against Cain’s wife, alleging she’d improperly accessed band bank accounts.

In the Twitter thread featuring Schon’s comments, one fan observed: “Being a Journey fan these days is what it must be like for a kid watching his parents fight and being stuck in the middle but still loving both.” Asked how he could face performing alongside Cain, Schon replied: “We’ve written great music. Gregg Rolie will be there also. Channel the great music. Honor it.”