Jonathan Cain: Neal Schon Actually Misused Journey’s Credit Card

Jonathan Cain has responded to Neal Schon's new lawsuit, claiming the guitarist was the one who ran up "enormous personal charges" on Journey's credit card.

Schon's original legal action in Northern California’s Contra Costa County alleged that Cain had “improperly restricted” Schon from financial documents relating to Journey’s American Express card. He also charged Cain with mismanaging a series of band-related actions.

“This is a matter that should have been resolved privately," Cain said in an official statement, "but I am forced to publicly respond now to Neal’s malicious lies and personal attacks on my family and I in an effort to garner public support for his ill-conceived lawsuit — a lawsuit that has absolutely no merit."

Cain says Schon "always had access to the credit-card statements," while suggesting that the lawsuit was about something more: "What he lacks — and what he is really seeking — is the ability to increase his spending limits," Cain declared.

"Since Neal decided to publicize what is going on, I can tell you we will present the evidence to the court that shows that Neal has been under tremendous financial pressure as a result of his excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle, which led to him running up enormous personal charges on the band’s credit card account," Cain added. "When efforts were made to limit his use of the card to legitimate band expenses, Neal unfortunately decided to attack me rather than trying to get his reckless spending under control."

Cain's lawyers issued a separate statement, revealing that their investigation has "established that Schon’s personal financial problems resulted solely from his reckless spending – including what preliminarily appears to be charging more than $1 million of improper personal expenses on the band’s corporate Nomota AMEX card. Schon’s complaint is the classic example of desperate people doing desperate things. It’s very unfortunate that Neal – and Neal alone – has created such difficulties for himself and his family through his profligate spending.”

Cain admitted that he was "saddened by the situation," and expressed concern for the affect the lawsuit may have on Journey's fans. "But since Neal filed a lawsuit, I suspect he will not be able to ignore the court like he has ignored the countless financial advisors and accountants he has fired over the past several years who have tried in vain to help him.”

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for March 3.

