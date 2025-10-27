Bruce Springsteen Movie Fails to ‘Deliver’ at the Box Office

Bruce Springsteen's new movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere earned a disappointing $9.1 million at the domestic box office this past weekend.

Deliver Me From Nowhere opened in fourth place, behind Chainsaw Man, Black Phone 2 and Regretting You.

Deadline notes that the movie brought in an additional $7 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $16.1 million, which was less than the $20 million experts had predicted the movie would earn.

By comparison, the December 2024 Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown earned $11.7 million in its opening weekend, despite opening in more than 600 fewer theaters (2,835 to 3,460) than Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Deadline goes on to note that Deliver Me From Nowhere cost an estimated $55 million to make. With theaters keeping half of the money from ticket sales, the movie faces a long road to profitability.

The site also suggests that the weekend World Series games may have kept the older, male target audience of the movie home, and suggests that it may have been wiser to release the movies during the winter holidays, similar to last year's A Complete Unknown.

Although Jeremy Allen White has received praise for his performance as Springsteen, critics have been less kind to the movie itself, calling its story predictable and too respectful of its subject.

Deliver Me From Nowhere currently has a critics score of 60% of review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, although fans have been more kind, with a score of 85%.