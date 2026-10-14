Vote for Rock’s Spookiest Album Cover: Only 16 Artists Remain in Round Two

Only 16 of rock's spookiest album covers remain after one round of our annual Halloween bracket.

Some big names got taken out in the first round, as Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd all got outvoted.

Who will fall and rise this time? That's up to you. You can vote once per hour in each of the eight second round matchups below, from now until 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The winners will move on to the third round, which will be launched on Monday, Oct. 19.

Round One Results:

Black Sabbath Black Sabbath defeated Frank Zappa Thing-Fish 91% to 9%

AC/DC If You Want Blood... defeated Tom Waits Bone Machine 61% to 39%

The Beatles Yesterday and Today defeated Van Halen Balance 62% to 38%

Uriah Heep ...Very 'Eavy... Very 'Umble beat David Bowie's Diamond Dogs 61% to 39%

Captain Beefheart Trout Mask Replica beat Pink Floyd Wish You Were Here 50.25% to 49.75%

Alice Cooper Raise Your Fist and Yell beat Scorpions Blackout 51% to 49%

The Rolling Stones Goats Head Soup defeated The Cure's The Head on the Door 86% to 14%

Dio's Holy Diver defeated Queen's News of the World 72% to 28%

Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon defeated Peter Gabriel Peter Gabriel 80% to 20%

Funkadelic Maggot Brain defeated Metallica's Metal Up Your Ass 65% to 35%

The Mothers of Invention Weasels Ripped My Flesh defeated Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction 52% to 48%

Megadeth Countdown to Extinction defeated the Doors' Strange Days 75% to 25%

Iron Maiden Killers defeated King Crimson In the Court of the Crimson King 72% to 28%

Kiss Creatures of the Night defeated Led Zeppelin Presence 67% to 33%

Meat Loaf Bat Out of Hell defeated Jane's Addiction Ritual de lo Habitual 72% to 28%

Judas Priest Painkiller defeated Debbie Harry KooKoo 67% to 33%

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR