Spin Doctors Announce New Album, ‘Face Full of Cake’

Spin Doctors have announced their first album in 12 years. They're previewing Face Full of Cake with a video for the first single "Still a Gorilla," which you can watch below.

Set for release on April 11, the LP finds vocalist Chris Barron, guitarist Eric Schenkman and drummer Aaron Comess collaborating with Jack Daley, who replaced longtime bass player Mark White in 2021. They recorded Face Full of Cake at Daley's studio in Asbury Park and some of the material has its origins in the early days of the pandemic.

Additional writing sessions followed at a Vermont studio space owned by Phish's Mike Gordon. Schenkman and Barron also spent time separately, sharing ideas with each other. Pressures were low by the time Spin Doctors arrived in Asbury Park to begin work on the album, Comess said in an official statement.

"We weren't really thinking of it as a record," he said. "We've gone through a lot of phases in our 35 years, and sometimes things really gel and sometimes they're just extremely difficult. When we made this record, we captured a moment where it felt effortless. There's a really fresh energy in the tracks [and] a sense of us discovering the songs as we played them."

They Still Have a 'Pocket Full of Kryptonite'

According to Barron, this seventh LP will make longtime fans happy – especially those who first became familiar with Spin Doctors through '90s favorites like "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" and "Two Princes," both Top 20 hits. They're "going to be knocked out by this new record,” he said. "It's got that vintage Spin Doctors sound of ear candy and denser material that harkens back to Pocket Full of Kryptonite but with years of experience under our belts.”

Face Full of Cake is also the band's first album for Capitol Records. Spin Doctors will celebrate with a special release show on April 12 at Brooklyn Bowl in New York, and then hit the road for additional tour dates throughout 2025.

Watch Spin Doctors' 'Still a Gorilla' Video

Spin Doctors, 'Face Full of Cake' Track Listing

1. "Boombox"

2. "Rock 'n' Roll Heaven"

3. "Still a Gorilla"

4. "The Heart of the Highway"

5. "Double Parked"

6. "I Liked You Better When Your Butt Was Big"

7. "The Buddha on the Lawn"

8. "She Don't Love Me Anymore (Anymore)"

9. "I'm the Man (You Got)"

10. "While You're Holding the Moon (Over Me)"

11. "She Stands Alone"

12. "When You Got Turmoil In Your Mind"

