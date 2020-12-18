Why Slash’s Son Deliberately Avoided Learning Guitar

London Hudson says he deliberately avoided learning to play guitar because he didn’t want to be overshadowed by his dad, Slash of Guns N’ Roses.

He’s a member of Suspect208, which also features the sons of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland and Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. They began releasing material last month.

“Drumming is my main passion,” London says in an interview with Consequence of Sound. “I would say it really called me just ’cause I didn’t want to fucking live in my dad’s shadow. I don’t think I can get better than him, if I played guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to fucking do my own thing, and have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do.”

Noah Weiland – whose vocals drew comparisons with his father’s delivery as a member of STP and Velvet Revolver – says he didn't feel the same pressure: “I’m not really worried about me living in a shadow. It’s only so long before people only know me for who I am.” He added that the Suspect208 material people have heard so far is “such a small example out of what we can do.”

These days, Hudson says a comfortable distance is starting to grow between the new band and their famous dads. “No one’s gonna take our parents’ places,” he said. “That’s not my battle; I don’t want that – I got too many other people to take over! What [their fathers] did is fucking awesome and it’s gonna be there forever, but so will we. We’re just trying to do something for the new generation.”

Watch the New Suspect208 Interview

Guns N’ Roses and Metallica Had Hilariously Bad First Concerts