Listen to Slash Shred on Composer Bear McCreary’s Epic New Song

Slash has lent his talents to composer Bear McCreary’s new song “The End of Tomorrow,” off his upcoming concept album The Singularity.

You can listen to the 11-minute epic below.

McCreary — whose resume includes scores for Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, The Walking Dead, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Godzilla: King of the Monsters — described “The End of Tomorrow” as a “tribute to iconic rock anthems like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘November Rain’” and promised that “Slash's solo will melt your face!” Indeed, the guitarist delivers searing, cinematic leads to accompany the soaring vocals supplied by McCreary’s brother, Brendan McCreary.

Slash is just one of several rock and metal heavy hitters featured on The Singularity. The album, which arrives on May 10, also features Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, Blue Oyster Cult’s Buck Dharma, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Joe Satriani and others.

McCreary will unveil The Singularity with a live performance at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on May 12, sharing the stage with Slash and several other guests.

When Will Slash Release His New Solo Album?

“The End of Tomorrow” is just one of several projects Slash currently has in the works. The top-hatted guitarist will release his blues covers album Orgy of the Damned on May 17, featuring a slew of high-profile guests. He’s previewed the album with two singles so far: a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor” featuring Brian Johnson on vocals and Steven Tyler on harmonica, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” featuring Chris Stapleton on vocals.

Slash will promote Orgy of the Damned on the road with the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. (“Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N’ Tolerance”) festival, with support on select dates from Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, Jackie Venson and more.