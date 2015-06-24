Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Get Turned Into Action Figures

If you've ever dreamed of owning a miniature Slash for your desk, shelf or playroom, we have terrific news for you.

Staramba, a company touting itself as "pioneers of photorealistic 3D printed figurines [of] both ... celebrities as well as ordinary people," has unveiled a new line of figures dedicated to Slash and his band, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, featuring the whole crew arrayed on a black base plate in front of the artwork for their most recent studio album, World on Fire. The band members are also available for sale individually, so if you only want to own a plastic likeness of drummer Brent Fitz, Staramba has you covered.

"It's a very strange thing to have a figure of myself available out there," wrote bassist Todd Kerns in a blog post at his site. "I'm the guy that has Johnny Ramone, Lemmy, Iggy Pop and Johnny Rotten jamming together on his dresser in action figure form. Strange times, brothers and sister. Strange and exciting times."

As some Slash fans will no doubt recall, this isn't the first time he's been honored with action figure immortality. McFarlane Toys unveiled a Slash figure in 2005, releasing it in a standard configuration depicting him playing guitar in his leather jacket and signature top hat as well as a deluxe model, which added an extra amp and speaker cabinets. Other rockers to receive the action figure treatment include Jimi Hendrix, Iggy Pop and AC/DC.

See Guns N' Roses and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Albums of the '80s

Slash Explains How Guns N' Roses Got Together