Top 10 Non-Guns N’ Roses Slash Songs
For a musician who used to live life on the edge of self-destruction, guitarist Slash has been quite the workaholic. Heck, even before he severed ties with Guns N’ Roses the first time, the man born Saul Hudson could rarely refuse whoever requested his services – from Michael Jackson to Lenny Kravitz. We're focusing on his varied exploits since then, as the guitarist confirmed his personal legacy in this Top 10 Non-Guns N’ Roses Slash Songs.
- 10
"Beneath the Savage Sun"Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators
From: ‘World on Fire’ (2014)
A song that stomps with fearless abandon, "Beneath the Savage Son" is a grungy delight. There's a message here, too: Slash has become concerned about the plight of the pachyderm, partnering with International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise awareness about how hunting is leading to the risk of extinction. In keeping, "Beneath the Savage Son" is written from the perspective of an elephant who has lost its entire family to slaughter.
- 9
"Mean Bone"Slash’s Snakepit
From: ‘Ain’t Life Grand’ (2000)
Prior to co-founding Velvet Revolver, Slash had already proven his post-GNR bankability as the leader of Slash’s Snakepit. So, we’ll cull the next entry in our list of Top 10 Non-Guns N’ Roses Slash Songs from that group’s unfairly overlooked sophomore outing. Ain’t Life Grand kept quality tunes like the catchy and punchy "Mean Bone" right on coming, despite an ever-fluid band lineup.
- 8
"You’re a Lie"Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators (2012)
From: ‘Apocalyptic Love’ (2012)
For his second release following Velvet Revolver’s dissolution, Slash partnered with Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz (Alice Cooper, Theory of a Deadman) and bassist Todd Kerns. This formidable lineup did not disappoint. Just have a taste of the album’s powerful lead-off single, and you’ll see what we mean.
- 7
"Just Sixteen"Velvet Revolver
From: ‘Libertad’ (2007)
Libertad is Spanish for freedom, and a perfect title for Velvet Revolver’s increasingly diverse sophomore album. Having said that, we still can’t resist tapping an explosive, take-no-prisoners hard rocker for these Top 10 Non-Guns n’ Roses Slash Songs. The unapologetic "Just Sixteen" is packed with tasty, high-speed licks and leads.
- 6
"Beggars and Hangers-On"Slash’s Snakepit
From: ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ (1995)
At this point, Slash was still ostensibly a member of GNR. Still, he grew so weary of waiting for Axl Rose to bless the band’s next move that he finally channeled his creative energies into the Snakepit’s first LP. And a fine album it was too, filled with stripped-down blues rockers like "Beggars and Hangers-On" which wisely removed the musical excess (backup singers, keyboards) then creeping into GnR’s touring lineups.
- 5
"Doctor Alibi"Slash, featuring Lemmy
From: ‘Slash’ (2010)
Some 15 years later, Slash was once again a free agent, and this time finally ready to slap his own stage name onto an album. Slash boasted guest performances from all of his former GNR bandmates (except for you-know-who) and a Rolodex of superstar singers, providing vocals for each album cut. Among these, our next pick just had to be the rollicking "Doctor Alibi," featuring Motorhead icon Lemmy jousting with Slash in a match made in heavy-rock heaven.
- 4
"Dime Store Rock"Slash’s Snakepit
From: ‘It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere’ (1995)
Another undeniable highlight from that first Snakepit album, the wonderfully spontaneous, half-fast, half-slow "Dime Store Rock" showcased the amazing potential of Slash’s budding partnership with former Jellyfish singer Eric Dover — here seen shrieking in tune as well as Axl Rose ever did. Of course, the Dover partnership was to prove short-lived, but these five euphoric minutes haven’t lost any of their potency.
- 3
"Spectacle"Velvet Revolver
From: ‘Contraband’ (2005)
Back to Velvet Revolver we go — this time to the group’s platinum-selling debut, and one of its pulse-accelerating hard rockers. Come to think of it, no word better describes this supergroup’s emergence midway through a sometimes ho-hum decade for rock and roll (and with no Chinese Democracy in sight) than “excitement.” Simple as that … simple as rock and friggin’ roll.
- 2
"Ghost"Slash, featuring Ian Astbury
From: ‘Slash’ (2010)
Our second visit to Slash’s star-studded, thrill-a-minute 2010 solo album finds him paired up with Cult vocalist Ian Astbury on a tune so damn good, it undoubtedly left many fans wishing that the two musicians had extended their collaboration into an entirely new band project. Alas, their creative destinies lay elsewhere, but how a song this irresistible failed to gain classic status (for now) is frankly beyond us, so we’ll give it its due here.
- 1
"Fall to Pieces"Velvet Revolver
From: ‘Contraband’ (2005)
As we wrap up our list of Top 10 Non-Guns n’ Roses Slash Songs, we could think of no other way than with Velvet Revolver’s signature power ballad. Sure, this anthemic, universal, and surprisingly vulnerable cry for help shares a few musical characteristics with Guns N’ Roses’ "Sweet Child O’ Mine," mainly the earworm-like central melody concocted by Slash. But by framing their message around the trials of substance abuse, as depicted in the smashingly acted music video seen below, Velvet Revolver ensured that "Fall to Pieces" would transcend any base comparisons and stand on its own as an individual, modern-day classic rock staple.