1

From: ‘Contraband’ (2005)

As we wrap up our list of Top 10 Non-Guns n’ Roses Slash Songs, we could think of no other way than with Velvet Revolver’s signature power ballad. Sure, this anthemic, universal, and surprisingly vulnerable cry for help shares a few musical characteristics with Guns N’ Roses’ "Sweet Child O’ Mine," mainly the earworm-like central melody concocted by Slash. But by framing their message around the trials of substance abuse, as depicted in the smashingly acted music video seen below, Velvet Revolver ensured that "Fall to Pieces" would transcend any base comparisons and stand on its own as an individual, modern-day classic rock staple.