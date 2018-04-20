Scorpions Announce U.S. Tour With Queensryche

After canceling four shows last year, Scorpions are bringing their Crazy World tour back to the U.S. They've announced five dates for this summer, with Queensryche serving as the opening act.

They'll begin at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena in Stateline, Nev., on Aug. 31 and conclude at the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Sept. 14. You can see the tour itinerary below and get full details on tickets and VIP packages at the band's website.

In October 2017, following a show at the Forum in Los Angeles, Scorpions were forced off the road due to their singer suffering from a case of severe laryngitis. "Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice," read a statement. "If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage. We truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”

The band chose to name its latest tour after its hit '90s album in light of the times in which we live, they said. “When our album Crazy World was released back in ’91, right at the end of the Cold War, we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future," Meine said. "Now, 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day. After all these years, 'Crazy World' is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there."

Scorpions 2018 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 31 -- Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Sept. 2 -- Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 -- San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Sept. 12 -- Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

Sept. 14 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena