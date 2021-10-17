Principal Will Not Be Disciplined for Iron Maiden ‘666’ Images

A Canadian high school administrator will not be disciplined despite the efforts of parents who were outraged by images featuring the number 666.

In pictures uploaded to the school’s Instagram page (which have since been removed), Sharon Burns, principal of Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario, posted photos displaying her fandom for Iron Maiden. Concerned parents took umbrage to one image in particular, which included a handmade sign featuring the number 666.

“As concerned parents with impressionable children at Eden High School in St. Catharines, Ontario, we are deeply disturbed that the principal assigned to the school blatantly showed Satanic symbols and her allegiance to Satanic practices on her public social media platforms where all the students can see them,” read part of a petition calling for Burns’ removal.

As news of the parents’ efforts went viral, students made a petition of their own, supporting Burns and describing her as “probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had.”

After hearing both sides of the argument, the District School Board of Niagara has opted against any form of policy change or disciplinary action.

“As you can imagine, Principal Burns, like all of us, is quite surprised by how her Instagram post led to two petitions and grew to be a topic of interest around the world,” Kim Sweeney, chief communications officer for the school board, remarked to Canada’s National Post. “We know Ms. Burns as a passionate and dedicated educator who is happiest when she can focus on and connect with her students.”

“Our belief is that taste in music is subjective and we support that both students and staff enjoy a wide variety of genres,” Sweeney added.