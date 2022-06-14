Win Tickets to See Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire on Tour
You and a friend can win tickets to see Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire live on their Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour!
Ten lucky winners will be selected to receive two tickets each to the show closest to them. Winners will receive a Santana VIP package for themselves and their guests. You can view a list of participating tour dates below.
Submit your information to the entry form at the top of this page. The contest ends on Monday, June 27, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!” Carlos Santana said in a press release. “I feel like a 20-year-old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow … with energy!”
Participating Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire 2022 Tour Dates
July 01 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
July 02 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
July 05 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 06 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 08 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds
July 12 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
July 15 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Aug. 06 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 07 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 10 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 14 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 17 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 18 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 20 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Aug. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds