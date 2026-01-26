Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie Announce Tour
Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie, who have performed together in the past, have announced a joint tour for 2026.
The Sing a Song All Night Long tour will take place across North America this summer. The R&B icons will play more than two dozen dates together.
Both acts have been on the road recently, performing many of their hit songs from the '70s and '80s.
It's been more than a decade since either Earth, Wind & Fire or Lionel Richie has released new albums: Earth, Wind & Fire with Now, Then & Forever in 2013 and Richie with Tuskegee in 2012.
Where Are Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Playing in 2026?
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will begin their 2026 tour on June 24 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. For the next two months, they will play dates in Pittsburgh, Toronto, New York, Orlando and Denver before concluding the shows on Aug. 14 in Austin.
Tickets will be available starting with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. They will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
More information can be found at Live Nation.
You can see all dates for Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire's 2026 tour below.
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire 2026 Tour
Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
