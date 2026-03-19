Phil Collins No Longer Leads the Rock Hall of Fame Fan Vote

After leading the race for the first three weeks, Phil Collins has been replaced at the top of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 fan vote leader board.

Collins, who was inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Genesis in 2010 and is now nominated for his solo career, jumped out to an early lead as soon as this year's class of nominees - which also includes Billy Idol, the Black Crowes and INXS - was announced in late February.

But R&B super group New Edition, who have been hot on Collins' heels since those first days of voting, have now taken the lead. As of Thursday morning, the group has over 606,000 votes, which puts them more than 50,000 over Collins' 554,300.

Since exploding onto the scene in the mid-'80s, New Edition has maintained a large and impressive following. They are currently in the midst of a very successful tour, and several of the band's stars have been actively promoting the Rock Hall fan vote on their social media accounts.

In addition to their collective success, New Edition stars Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant have also built impressive solo careers. The three remaining members - Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe - also had multi-platinum success in the spinoff group Bell Biv DeVoe.

Read More: Phil Collins Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Pink is currently in third place, followed by Luther Vandross and INXS. You can see the current standings below. There are still about two weeks left until April 3, when the fan vote is scheduled to end. You can vote once a day until that time.

As previously noted, winning the fan vote is no guarantee of induction. Phish and Billy Idol placed first and third in last year's vote, and neither of them got in.

This year's class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed on an as-yet unspecified date in April.

See the 2026 Rock & Roll Fan Vote Results (as of March 19, 2026)

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