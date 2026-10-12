Sammy Hagar Digs Deep at Career-Spanning Second Birthday Bash Show: Video and Set List

Sammy Hagar took fans on a career-spanning trip Sunday night at the second show of his annual Birthday Bash, performing songs from albums he released as far back as 1973 and as recently as 2013.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot videos from the show below.

The 16-song set only featured one repeat from Friday night's opening show, as Hagar revisited Montrose's cover of "Good Rocking Tonight." He also performed many of his biggest-selling singles, including "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy," "I Can't Drive 55" and "I've Done Everything for You," which became a Top 10 hit for his friend Rick Springfield.

Read More: Watch Video From Sammy Hagar's First 2026 Birthday Show

In addition to AC/DC and Procol Harum covers (the latter being an nice reminder of the Hagar / Neal Schon HSAS days), the Red Rocker delivered four hits from his Van Halen days and solo gems such as "Rock 'n' Roll Weekend" and "Give to Live."

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell joined in for a cover of the David Lee Roth-era Van Halen song "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love" and his own band's "Man in the Box."

Sammy Hagar Plans to Take a Break After 2026

Tuesday night Hagar will perform the third and final show of this year's bash on his actual birthday, as he turns 79 years old. After that he only has two shows left on the books for 2026: An Oct. 23 benefit show in Fontana, CA and an appearance at Aerosmith's star-studded Hollywood Bowl comeback shows.

Last month Hagar revealed that he was bringing an end to his highly successful "Best of All Worlds" tour, which focused heavily on songs from his decade in Van Halen, in order to bring back songs from his solo career. But fans might have to wait a while for any sight of Hagar on stage.

"I'm gonna figure out what I'm gonna do next year," he told Eddie Trunk. "No tour next year, as of this point. It's certainly not going to be a Best of All Worlds type tour. I'll figure out what I want to do. I'm gonna be 80 years old next year. ... I don't want to have a blowout out there on the freeway."

Sammy Hagar Cabo Wabo, San Lucas 10/11/26 Set List:

1. "I Can't Drive 55" (From 1984's VOA)

2. "Runaround" (From Van Halen's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge, 1991)

3. "I've Done Everything for You" (From 1978's All Night Long)

4. "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy" (from Three Lock Box, 1982)

5. "Give to Live" (From 1987's I Never Said Goodbye)

6. "Personal Jesus" (Depeche Mode cover, from Sammy Hagar & Friends, 2013)

7. "Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC cover)

8. "Finish What You Started" (From Van Halen's OU812, 1988)

9. "Why Can't This Be Love" (From Van Halen's 5150, 1986)

10. "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love" (Van Halen cover) (with Jerry Cantrell)

11. "Man in the Box" (Alice in Chains cover) (with Jerry Cantrell)

12. "Rock n' Roll Weekend" (From 1977's Sammy Hagar)

13. "I Got the Fire" (from Montrose's Paper Money, 1974)

14. "Good Rocking Tonight (Roy Brown cover, from Montrose's Montrose, 1973)

15. "A Whiter Shade of Pale" (Procol Harum cover, from HSAS' Through the Fire, 1984)

16. "Fight for Your Right" (Beastie Boys cover, from 2008's Cosmic Universal Fashion)

17. "Mas Tequila" (From 1999's Red Voodoo)

18. "Dreams" (From Van Halen's 5150)

Via SetList.fm

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'I Can't Drive 55'

Watch Sammy Hagar and Jerry Cantrell Perform 'Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love'

Watch Sammy Hagar Perform 'Why Can't This Be Love'