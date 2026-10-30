Guns N‘ Roses brought their distinctive fury to the Hollywood Bowl as they helped celebrate the music of Aerosmith on Thursday night.

In an evening of superstar guests, GNR's set was one of the most highly anticipated. Just a stone’s throw from the Sunset Strip, where Guns N Roses started their ascent to world domination, the group delivered an explosive performance.

It began with "Nobody's Fault," the heavy cut from Aerosmith's 1976 LP Rocks. Another song from the same album followed, as Guns N' Roses delivered a rendition of "Last Child." The group then decided to go even further back into Aerosmith's catalog, covering "Seasons of Wither" from 1974's Get Your Wings.

"We're honored to be here," singer Axl Rose noted after the tune. "That was really special. To all of us and to each of us in their own way."

With proper reverence paid to Aerosmith, GNR then rocked through two of their own classic tracks. First came an earth-shaking rendition of "Welcome to the Jungle," followed by an equally electrifying "Paradise City." Set list and videos from the performance can be found below.

Aerosmith’s Joint History with Guns N’ Roses

The Hollywood Bowl set was the latest chapter in a long history between Aerosmith and GNR.

“Aerosmith is one of my all-time favorite rock and roll bands and they had a huge influence on me," Slash noted during a recent conversation with UCR, noting the Boston group was “really integral to me picking up the guitar in the first place."

READ MORE: How 'Appetite for Destruction' Hijacked the Music Industry

The connection between the bands runs deep – Aerosmith memorably took Guns N’ Roses out as the opening act for their 1988 Permanent Vacation tour. The trek coincided with major milestones for both groups, as Aerosmith enjoyed a massive mainstream comeback, while GNR exploded with their debut album Appetite for Destruction.

"I think [the tour] really had a kind of a family thing that we developed with them,” Slash recalled. “It was a really wonderful moment for us and a really good example of how the Aerosmith guys perceived us."

Guns N' Roses, Hollywood Bowl, Oct. 29, 2026

1. "Nobody's Fault"

2. "Last Child"

3. "Seasons of Wither"

4. "Welcome to the Jungle"

5. "Paradise City"

Watch Guns N' Roses Cover Aerosmith's 'Last Child'

Watch Guns N' Roses Cover Aerosmith's 'Seasons of Wither'