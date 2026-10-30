Is This the End of the Road for Aerosmith?

Aerosmith’s first ‘California Dream On’ show at the Hollywood Bowl is in the books, and fans are officially confused.

In welcoming the crowd to the Oct. 29 concert, comedian Bill Burr declared that “this amazing event” would be the “final two shows in Aerosmith’s history.”

The statement garnered a mix of cheers and confused looks. The California Dream On gigs have been promoted as Aerosmith’s comeback shows. If Burr’s words are to be taken as truth, could the legendary Boston rock group also be saying goodbye?

The band has not confirmed that these are farewell gigs, nor have they commented on Burr’s statement. The mood at night one was celebratory, but still hinted towards something else.

READ MORE: Aerosmith's Comeback Concert: Full Set List and Videos

Throughout the evening, acclaimed artists such as Heart, Sammy Hagar, the Black Crowes and Guns N’ Roses praised Aerosmith for their place in music history. The sense of gratitude and respect certainly felt similar to rock’s greatest retirement party.

Then, during Aerosmith’s closing set, frontman Steven Tyler spoke like these shows were the end of a journey.

“Before we say goodnight, I just want to say what a ride it’s been with my brothers – Joe, Tom Brad and Joey,” the frontman announced. “Fifty-five f—ing years, and we’re the same f—ing band that started fifty-five and a half years ago.”

Aerosmith’s Recent Health Problems

It’s no secret that health issues have plagued Aerosmith in recent years. Drummer Joey Kramer has suffered shoulder and back injuries, forcing him to largely retire from playing.

He was limited to performing only one song with the band on Thursday night, his first Aerosmith gig since 2020. in 2023, Tyler’s larynx and vocal cord damage forced the band to pull their plug on what was supposed to be their farewell tour.

An abbreviated set – as Aerosmith played on at the Bowl – seemingly caters to Tyler’s condition. The frontman’s singing voice still sounded great, but he didn’t force it to go through the rigors of a full concert. For comparison, Aerosmith averaged 18 songs per set during their 2022 Las Vegas residency.

If Aerosmith was retiring, one would expect a final show to take place in their hometown of Boston, rather than LA. As of now, the Nov. 1 Hollywood Bowl gig is the only remaining concert on their schedule. Just because these gigs have the feeling of farewell, doesn’t mean it’s goodbye. The band has earned the right to take as long as they need to decide their future. They’ll go down as one of the greatest acts in rock history, regardless of when they take their final bow.