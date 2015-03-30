Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle Perform ‘Poundcake': Exclusive Premiere

On May 19, Sammy Hagar will release At Your Service, a live album culled from dates of his 2014 tour with his new band the Circle. You can listen to the exclusive premiere of their take on Van Halen's "Poundcake" below.

Hagar put together the Circle last year with two people he's worked with regularly -- former Van Halen and Chickenfoot bassist Michael Anthony and Waboritas guitarist Vic Johnson -- plus drummer Jason Bonham. Their Journey Through the History of Rock tour last year was comprised of songs from throughout Hagar's entire history: Montrose, Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his solo career.

At Your Service contains 19 tracks, including instrumental solos from Anthony, Bonham and Johnson. They also cover four Led Zeppelin songs: "Good Times Bad Times," "Whole Lotta Love," "When the Levee Breaks" and "Rock and Roll." (Fans who pre-order the album will get an instant download of "Poundcake.")

In April, Hagar will begin a new series of dates with the Circle. They will stick mostly to the South through mid-May, then head to the Midwest in the summer. You can get all the dates at Hagar's website.

Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle Perform 'Poundcake'

See Van Halen and Other Rockers in the Top 100 Albums of the '90s

You Think You Know Sammy Hagar?