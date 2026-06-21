Rock Stars Being Dads: Photos of 43 Famous Musicians With Their Children

It's comforting to know that even the world's most famous rock stars sometimes had to deal with dirty diapers.

(OK, some, perhaps even most of them probably hired other people to do that, but let me have my dream.)

In the photo gallery below, you'll see dozens of famous musicians showing off, hanging out with or even performing alongside their children.

Read More: Stars With Rock Star Dads

Kiss star Paul Stanley said that his two sons and two daughters have had a profound and beneficial effect on his life. "My children turned out to be the ultimate resolution to issues that plagued me my entire life," he explained in his 2014 autobiography Face the Music.

"I've come to terms with things about myself that I've had to wrestle with, and as a result I have more to give - because I know myself more. Having children allowed me a second chance at a childhood I never had. I've been able to give my kids the life I didn't have."

"When a baby's born, it's a miracle," Sammy Hagar - who also has two sons and two daughters - declared in his 2011 autobiography Red: My Uncensored Life in Music. "There's just something about seeing a child being born. Creation. Isn't that as close to God as you're ever gonna get?"

Some rock stars - including Hagar's former bandmate Eddie Van Halen, John Fogerty and Phil Collins have been lucky enough to be able to perform in bands alongside their children.

There are downsides, of course. In 2020 Van Halen's son Wolfgang - who has built a very successful solo career - jokingly told Howard Stern that his dad wasn't exactly the best guitar teacher.

“I’ll ask him how to play something, and then he just proceeds to be Eddie Van Halen, and that’s a very tough bar to reach as a beginner, so it’s like, ‘Oh, okay.’ … He’s like, ‘Well, do this,’ and I’m like, ‘F--- you. I can’t do that. You’re Eddie Van Halen – how the hell do I do that?'"