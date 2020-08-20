Rolling Stones to Open Flagship London Store

The Rolling Stones are set to open a shop on Carnaby Street in London's perpetually trendy Soho neighborhood.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will open Sept. 9 as part of a partnership between the band and Bravado, the merchandising arm of Universal Music.

A tweet by the Rolling Stones calls it a "world-first flagship store" and promises "exclusive collaborations, new fashion and merchandise alongside the band’s latest music releases."

Rolling Stone reports that in addition to the group's music, fans can purchase Stones-themed glassware as well as items from international designers like the Soloist and Stutterheim.

“Soho has always encapsulated rock 'n' roll, so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the Rolling Stones said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

You can watch a teaser video for the shop below.

“With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touch point to their rich legacy," Mat Vlasic of Bravado added. "RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world’s most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”

The shop's website currently features a clock that counts down to the opening. An Instagram feed consists of nine images that form the store's logo: the Stones' tongue-and-lips brand curling around to make the number nine.