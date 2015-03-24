Bill Bruford vs. Roger Taylor: March Drum Madness

Most of the battles in the first round of our March Drum Madness have been pretty close, with victors just barely claiming a win. But Roger Taylor and Bill Bruford had no trouble beating their competitors in that earlier round.

We placed 32 of the most famous drummers in classic rock history into our March Drum Madness bracket. We're down to the "Sweet 16" already, and that number will be cut in half four more times until we arrive at your choice for the greatest rock drummer of all time.

Taylor pretty much massacred Motorhead's Mikkey Dee with 91 percent of the vote in round one. Bruford handily beat Metallica's Lars Ulrich with more than 60 percent of the voters giving him the edge. Now the two classic-rock drummer square off in round two.

Taylor was a driving force behind Queen's mix of traditional and theatrical rock on classics like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "We Will Rock You." He also had a hand in writing some of the band's songs. Bruford was a founding member of Yes, and helped shape hits like "Roundabout" and "And You and I." He later joined King Crimson and played with them throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s.

But who moves forward? It's up to you. You can vote once per hour in each of our eight current March Drum Madness battles until the second round closes on March 26 at 11:59PM ET. The ultimate winner will be revealed on April 7.