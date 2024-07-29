Rod Stewart Says His ‘Days Are Numbered’

Rod Stewart, 79, knows he won't live forever, but he's not worried about it.

"I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear,” he recently told The Sun (via NME). "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Stewart, who will turn 80 next January, explained that as he's gotten older, he's had to take more precautions on the road.

"I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that," he said. "Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

In 2019, Stewart revealed he'd beaten prostate cancer.

"No one knows this, but I thought it was about time I told everybody," he said then. "I'm in the clear now, simply because I caught it early. I had so many tests."

Rod Stewart's Touring Plans

Even so, Stewart has plenty of tour dates lined up for this year, including four shows at

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is also scheduled to perform with Billy Joel on Sept. 13 in Cleveland.