Hear Robert Plant on Paul Weller’s New Track, ‘Clive’s Song’

Robert Plant has joined Paul Weller on a song from the latter's upcoming covers album, Find El Dorado.

"Clive's Song" was originally performed by Scottish folk singer Hamish Imlach on his 1971 album, Old Rarity. The song was written for Imlach by Clive Palmer, a founder of the Incredible String Band, a band cited by Plant as an influence on Led Zeppelin.

You can listen to Weller and Plant cover "Clive's Song" below.

The track marks Plant's first appearance on record since his 2021 collaboration album with Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof. Weller invited Plant to join him on the track because of the Zeppelin singer's love of folk and blues songs.

Plant will resume his European tour next week with his band, Saving Grace.

He concluded the tour in Sweden, Norway and Finland in late May. Beginning on July 10, he will perform for three weeks in Italy, France and Spain.

What Songs Does Paul Weller Cover on His New Album?

Find El Dorado will be released on July 25 and includes 15 covers of some of Weller's favorite songs.

In addition to "Clive's Song," the album features tracks originally performed by the Flying Burrito Brothers ("White Line Fever"), Bee Gees ("I Started a Joke") and the Kinks ("Nobody's Fool").

You can see the track listing for Find El Dorado below.

Paul Weller, 'Find El Dorado' Track Listing (with the original artists in brackets)

1. Handouts in the Rain (Richie Havens)

2. Small Town Talk (Bobby Charles)

3. El Dorado (Eamon Friel)

4. White Line Fever (The Flying Burrito Brothers)

5. One Last Cold Kiss (Christy Moore)

6. When you are a King (White Plains)

7. Pinball (Brian Protheroe)

8. Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire (Willie Griffin)

9. I Started a Joke (Bee Gees)

10. Never the Same (Lal and Mike Waterson)

11. Lawdy Rolla (The Guerrillas)

12. Nobody’s Fool (The Kinks)

13. Journey (Duncan Browne)

14. Daltry Street (Jake Fletcher / PP Arnold)

15. Clive’s Song (Hamish Imlach)