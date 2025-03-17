Robert Plant Announces European Tour With Saving Grace

Robert Plant has announced a European tour with Saving Grace.

The outing will begin on May 3 in Brussels, followed by stops in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and more over several weeks. The tour is scheduled to conclude on July 30 in Barcelona.

A complete list of show dates can be viewed below.

Who Is Saving Grace?

Plant first performed with Saving Grace, a quintet, back in 2019. It includes singer Suzy Dian, guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley and percussionist Oli Jefferson. The COVID-19 pandemic stunted the group's plans for touring in 2020, but they finally hit the road in 2021 and have toured together every year since, in between other separate projects.

"My whole deal is entertainment is fine so long as the person that you're entertaining most of all is yourself," Plant said to Rolling Stone in 2022. "I'm a little wary of repetition, and no matter where I play or what I play or how it works, I've got to feel really good about it, because the bird is on the wing. Time is flying by. If I'm going to do this, I've got to get the best out of it that I can."

Robert Plant and Saving Grace, 2025 European Tour

May 3 - Brussels, Brussels @ Cirque Royal

May 5 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw Eindhoven

May 6 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Koninklijk Theater Carre

May 8 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Salen

May 9 - Malmo, Sweden @ Malmo Live Konserthus

May 11 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Goteborg Konserthus

May 14 - Oslo, Norway @ Folketeateret

May 16 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

May 18 - Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Talo

May 19 - Helsinki, Finland @ Finlandia Talo

May 21 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Alexela Kontserdimaja

May 23 - Vilnius, Lithuania @ Compensa Koncertų Sale

July 10 - Saint-Malo-du-Bois, France @ Festival de Poupet - Theatre De Verdure

July 13 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

July 17 - Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique

July 19 - Salon-de-Provence, France @ Chateau de l'Emperi

July 21 - Marciac, France @ Jazz in Marciac

July 23 - Carcassonne, France @ Festival de Carcassonne - Theatre Jean Deschamps

July 28 - Valencia, Spain @ Palau de les Arts

July 30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Teatro Liceo - Milleni Concert Series