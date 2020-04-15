Watch Ratt in New Geico ‘Ratt Problem’ Commercial

Ratt are featured in a new TV commercial for Geico home insurance that’s currently being aired.

In the ad, a couple discuss how they’re very happy with their home – except for a “rat problem,” which turns out to be a “Ratt problem.” Stephen Pearcy and his band are “infesting” their property.

At the end of the clip, the couple encourages viewers to share it online, with the wife saying, “What comes around goes around – or so we’ve heard.” The husband laughs and responds, “That’s a good one, hun!”

You can watch the commercial, which also features the band's classic song “Round and Round,” below.

This isn't the first Geico ad to feature classic-rock artists and songs. In 2012, Eddie Money sang "Two Tickets to Paradise" while pretending to be a travel agent; three years later, Europe performed "The Final Countdown" in an office lunchroom. Canned Heat's "Going Up the Country" soundtracked a frequently aired motorcycle-themed spot, though the band says it has "not received a penny" from the commercial because the group doesn't own the publishing rights to the song.

You can see those three commercials below.

A new lineup of Ratt got together in 2018 after a series of legal battles over the band name between Pearcy’s group and former drummer Bobby Blotzer. The “new breed” version featured classic-era bassist Juan Croucier, plus drummer Pete Holmes and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders, until Sanders left the group earlier this year for unannounced reasons.

“On Feb. 22, we played a show in Oklahoma where we elected to play it as a four-piece,” Croucier told My Global Mind in a new interview. “It went really well. We changed a few minor things in the arrangements to facilitate one guitar versus two. With Pete Holmes and Jordan Ziff, the band is tight.”

He added that "at this point in time, we are just going to have to wait and see how things unfold. It's not just about getting a good guitar player; there several other factors that come into consideration. Some important ones are that we all get along and have the same goals. Even though it seems like a simple task, it really isn’t. There are a lot of little details that you want to get right so you don’t end up having to address the issue again in the future.”

Work on a new album was sidelined as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, but Croucier noted that they "intend to move forward with it again as soon as we get the green light to get closer with social distancing.”

Watch Europe's Geico Ad

Watch Eddie Money's Geico Ad