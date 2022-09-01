Stephen Pearcy Shoots Down Ratt Reunion: ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’

Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy shot down the possibility of reuniting with his three surviving classic-era bandmates, saying he'd rather tour as a solo artist than launch a halfway reunion.

The 66-year-old singer recently discussed the prospect of working with guitarist Warren DeMartini, bassist Juan Croucier and drummer Bobby Blotzer, who were all part of the classic Ratt lineup that released multiplatinum smashes like Out of the Cellar and Invasion of Your Privacy. (Guitarist Robbin Crosby, who rounded out the quintet, died in 2002.) "It’s all business pretty much," Pearcy told Eddie Trunk. "There’s no business in the Ratt camp, and that’s unfortunate, but you know, that’s where I do my thing."

Ratt did a tour as recently as last year, with Pearcy and Croucier as the only classic-era members, but the singer said he regrets the arrangement. "That just doesn't cut it, you know?" he told Trunk. "I mean, look, it would be great if we all pulled together, but it's not gonna happen. You're dealing with a lot of ego. Who knows? I don't know. I don't give a shit, actually. This is where it starts and this is where it's gonna end, and that's with me. And I’m out there just doing what I do.

"I'd rather be out there [solo] than having the band out there with just me and the bass player in Ratt," Pearcy continued. "That's not what Ratt was. Ratt was Crosby, Pearcy, DeMartini, Bobby and Juan, and so be it. I'd rather give a bit of integrity to the band, because it was a great rock band, and just continue doing what I do. You can't beat a dead horse or try to bullshit people."

Pearcy did have some good news for Ratt fans: He recently signed to Golden Robot Records and plans to release the Legacy career retrospective, which will feature archival material dating back to 1976, including "early Ratt with Jake E. Lee, live Ratt, Arcade, solo covers, the last song written with Robbin, the last song written with Warren and so much more." A reissue of Ratt's 1983 self-titled EP should also arrive next year.

Ultimately, though, the buck stops at Pearcy when it comes to hearing classic Ratt tunes. "Warren, I guess, chooses to just be laid back, from what I gather, and that's all cool," he said. "I have the last song me and him wrote, I’m gonna put out. It’s amazing. But yeah, that’s it. If you wanna hear Ratt, you’re getting it here."