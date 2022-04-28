Ratt Couldn’t Agree Over ‘Lucrative’ Classic Lineup Reunion

Ratt singer Stephen Pearcy said the band was recently offered a “lucrative” deal for a reunion of the classic lineup, but they couldn’t reach an agreement to make it happen.

However, he insisted he was comfortable with the situation, despite retaining some hopes of regrouping with the bandmates who helped make the glam-metal outfit’s name. While Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are part of the most recent lineup, guitarist Warren DeMartini and drummer Bobby Blotzer are absent. Guitarist Robbin Crosby died in 2002.

“There was an opportunity presented to all of us,” Pearcy told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM. “Besides [being] a lucrative thing, it would be amazing.” He said he didn’t know why an agreement couldn’t be reached. “I have no qualms either way. I keep moving. All I can do is make my own assessment of the situation. When you make a phone call and you get no response – and I won’t say with who or what or where or when or why – fuck it. I don’t care. We’re all alive. We’re all healthy. We’re all groovy. I don’t know. I hope everybody’s cool.”

He said he’s become disillusioned with people who object to Ratt lineups that don't include enough original members. “So I just stepped out for a bit,” he explained. “And, hey, it’s nobody's fault but the way things just happened. A tour didn't go down [because of] COVID … and I went, ‘I have no time for this, to start up again, to rehash or do something.’”

He described the band’s membership turnover as “a little convoluted,” and although expressing respect for everyone who’s taken part, he concluded, "It’s gotta stop. ... And then out of the blue we were presented with this opportunity recently, and I'm thinking, 'Wow. Maybe this might … . For shits and giggles, the guys might dig it, besides lucratively.’ But it just ain't gonna fly. And that's where you just leave it alone. Leave it alone. Sorry – but that’s life, man."

The singer mixed optimism with pessimism as he reflected, “I love that the opportunity was presented. And, hey, let’s hope. I will not let there be another Ratt record unless all of us are involved, so you probably will never get one. All I can do is give you some of the archives, which will happen soon enough.”