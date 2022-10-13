Stephen Pearcy Album to Include Unheard Ratt Songs

Stephen Pearcy revealed that his upcoming solo album would include previously unheard Ratt songs.

The singer reported that the recording was completed for the record, which is titled Legacy, although no release date was announced.

“It’s coming together, finally picked the songs, finished sequencing, next mix and mastering,” Pearcy wrote in a Facebook post, which included a picture of him with producer Ron Mancuso at a Las Vegas studio. “Just picking the songs (21) was tough enough, so many there might have to be a part two.”

He added, “Going to be way cool kidz, unreleased never-before-heard Ratt songs, solo, rerecordings and versions. Once mastered I’ll be able to give everyone a taste of what’s to come. So many great songs never before heard, now it’s time.”

Last month Pearcy said he was no longer interested in attempting another Ratt reunion, even with the surviving classic-era members Warren DeMartini, Juan Croucier and Bobby Blotzer. He also didn’t want to attempt putting an alternative lineup together, like he’d done last year when only he and Croucier were present from the old days.

“It would be great if we all pulled together, but it’s not gonna happen,” the singer stated. “You're dealing with a lot of ego. … I’d rather be out there [solo] than having the band out there with just me and the bass player in Ratt. … I’d rather give a bit of integrity to the band, because it was a great rock band, and just continue doing what I do. You can’t beat a dead horse or try to bullshit people.”