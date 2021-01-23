Stephen Pearcy Wants Classic Ratt Reunion for One Last Album

Stephen Pearcy said he wanted to reunite with the original surviving members of Ratt to make a final album together, and added that he saw no point in recording with the current lineup of the band.

The singer also said he was on speaking terms with estranged drummer Bobby Blotzer – who lost a drawn-out legal battle over the band name in 2018 – and guitarist Warren DeMartini, who left the same year.

“I do talk to Bobby,” Pearcy told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM. “It’s love-hate, brother kind of a thing. We keep in touch and talk about positive things. He still has interest. … And Warren is the same.” He argued that Ratt were “not the most dysfunctional band on the planet,” suggesting that both Guns N’ Roses and Motley Crue had worse personal histories.

“But the smart ones make an effort to take care of business,” he continued. “What are you, punishing somebody? You're getting back at somebody? You're holding a grudge, vendetta? It's all bullshit. We're all gonna die anyway. Go figure it out.”

Looking back on Ratt's lineup changes, Pearcy reflected: “[H]ow many replacements can you have in a band and still consider it legit? So if we're gonna have something on plastic, so to speak, forever, I'd rather have the original band do a record and just not do a Ratt record until that day comes – if it ever happens.”

He went on to say that he and DeMartini had been writing together before the guitarist quit, one ready for release and the other in development that sounded “amazing.” He continued: “I'm gonna talk to him about it. ... He's not some aggro dude right now. I'm not aggro at any of these people. Look, we created this great thing, and if there's gonna be a Ratt record, I just off the top of my head said I wanna do it with the original guys, if we're gonna do one – or don't even bother.”

Confirming that nothing had been discussed or agreed, and that he was simply speculating from a personal viewpoint, Pearcy added: “If we ever do a record, let it be the real guys, and call it a day. If that's the last thing we do, well, let’s do it. If not, hey, we’ve got the [old] records. That’s all I can say.”