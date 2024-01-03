Rage Against the Machine ‘Will Not Be Touring Again’

Rage Against the Machine "will not be touring or playing live again," says drummer Brad Wilk in a new statement posted today (Jan. 3).

"Bottom of my heart. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us," Wilk writes in the caption of a statement that reads:

I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…

At the time of publication, no statement has been issued through any of Rage Against the Machine's social media pages nor via any other member of the band.

In 2020, Rage Against the Machine announced their first tour in over a decade, but the trek was pushed back two years due to the pandemic. The group finally hit the road in 2022, but on the second stop of the tour, frontman Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon during a performance in Chicago. The band made it through more dates -- with de la Rocha performing from a chair -- before eventually canceling the remainder of the tour.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.