Zack de la Rocha Injures Leg During Rage Against the Machine Show

Rage Against the Machine frontman Zach de la Rocha injured his leg during the band's July 11 show in Chicago.

Footage from the performance -- which can be seen below -- appears to show the singer hurting himself during a rendition of “Bullet in the Head,” the powerhouse cut from Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 self-titled debut. As the tune's energy ramps up (roughly around the video's 3:20 mark) de la Rocha can be seen emphatically jumping up and down. Soon thereafter, his movements become much more subdued, and he can be seen limping as he finishes the song.

According to Consequence, “de la Rocha sustained the injury four songs into the band’s main set” and was “helped off stage by the band’s crew members.”

After a short break, de la Rocha addressed the crowd. "I don't know what happened to my leg right now," the singer admitted, "but you know what? We're gonna keep this fuckin' shit goin'. If I have to crawl across this stage. We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too fuckin' far."

The band then launched into their 1999 song "Testify," with de la Rocha performing vocals while seated on a stage monitor.

The usually animated vocalist was notably incapacitated throughout the rest of the evening. De la Rocha reportedly attempted to stand at various points, but appeared unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

An official update regarding de le Rocha’s condition has not yet been given. Tweets from fans showed the singer being carried off the stage following the concert.

The July 11 performance was just the second show of Rage Against the Machine’s highly anticipated Public Service Announcement tour. The trek, which was originally scheduled for 2020 before being postponed twice, kicked off July 9 in Wisconsin and marks the first time the political rap-rockers have toured together since 2011. The group is scheduled to play a second Chicago date July 12 before continuing on the tour’s first leg, which runs through September.