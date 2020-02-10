Rage Against the Machine Reuniting for World Tour
Rage Against the Machine are reuniting for a North American and European tour.
They'll begin March 26 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, with the North American leg concluding with two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 10 and 11. Then they'll head to Europe, starting with the Leeds Festival on Aug. 28 and winding down in Krakow, Poland, on Sept. 10.
Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will serve as the opening act for the entire tour.
Billboard reports that tickets go on sale Feb. 13, at 11AM local time at the band's website. However, as of press time, the group has not updated its site with additional details.
All proceeds from the first three dates will go to immigrant-rights organizations; the band will also donate to other charities and activist organizations throughout the tour.
You can see the dates below.
The shows will be Rage's first since July 30, 2011, at L.A. Rising, though three-fourths of the band -- guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk -- formed Prophets of Rage with rappers Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill. That group lasted from 2016-19.
During Rage's first hiatus at the start of the century, the same three musicians teamed up with Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell in Audioslave, releasing three albums between 2002 and 2006. Rage singer Zack de la Rocha promised a solo album in 2017, but all that surfaced was one single, "Digging for Windows."
Rage Against the Machine 2020 World Tour
March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly
July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
Sept. 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
Sept. 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
Sept. 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sept. 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
Sept. 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Sept. 12 — Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle