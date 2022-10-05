Rage Against the Machine Cancels First Tour in Decade

Rage Against the Machine announced the cancellation of the band’s first tour in a decade after singer Zack de la Rocha injured his leg during their second show in Chicago in July.

They’d already called off their European dates, saying he needed more time to recover. In a new statement, he revealed the injury was severe and expressed his frustration at having to cancel the rest of the road trip. “It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief,” de la Rocha said.

“Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30-some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me.”

He described the situation as "just bad circumstance" that "requires a lot of work and healing," "I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact," he explained. "And even that portion was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I’ve made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows."

De la Rocha insisted that he hated canceling shows and disappointing fans. “You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me,” he continued. “I never take that for granted. For you, I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”

Thanking his bandmates and crew, he concluded, “To anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon.”