Mike Portnoy, Steve Hackett + More to Play ‘Prog From Home’ Show

The Prog Report is putting on an all-star Prog From Home concert, which will take place next Saturday (May 9) at 2PM Eastern and feature performances by such notables as Mike Portnoy, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Neal Morse.

You can watch the show, which is being made "in support and celebration of doctors, nurses, first responders and all health-care workers," from the Prog Report's YouTube channel. It will include contributions from such prog notables as Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Ray Wilson (Genesis), Oliver Wakeman, Paul Bielatowicz (Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy), Michael Sadler (Saga), Nick Barrett (Pendragon), Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train) and Bruce Soord (the Pineapple Thief), and will also feature some special guests. You can see the full list of artists at Prog Report.

Portnoy's current band, Sons of Apollo, were in the midst of a European tour in support of their new record MMXX when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The group -- which includes former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan, former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto and Portnoy's former Dream Theater bandmate Derek Sherinian -- scrapped the remainder of their dates as venues across the continent were being shut down out of concerns for the public health.

The concert is announced as more and more tours are postponed due to COVID-19. Yesterday, the Eagles put off the remaining dates on their Hotel California tour, which started back in February and was never completed, until September 2021. No decision has been made regarding the summer's biggest tour, featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, but Motley Crue released a statement saying that an official announcement on its status will be made by June 1, two and a half weeks before its planned start date.