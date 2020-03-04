Sons of Apollo Postpone Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Sons of Apollo have been forced to postpone the remaining dates on their current European tour due to health and travel concerns caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The group -- which features former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, ex-Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, onetime Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto and Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan -- announced the news on their Facebook page. The lengthy statement, which you can read in full below, details the many challenges touring acts are currently facing as a result of the virus.

"Sons Of Apollo are absolutely devastated to announce that we have no choice but to stop our currently ongoing tour in Europe, Russia and Ukraine and postpone the remaining concerts. The Corona Virus epidemic has escalated to a point where governments have decided to shut down venues, restrict events, limit flight destinations, with no certainty for us and our promoting partners and that our shows can be guaranteed to happen.

Obviously these European wide emergency precautions have been taken to protect the safety and health of all fans in attendance and artists and crew alike. We do agree that this is a time where health comes first and we will not endanger band & crew, nor fans.

Furthermore, on top of the potential health implications and obstacles, the economical impact and potential financial risk for a tour from overseas like ours has forced us, to take action to limit the possibility of devastating financial losses in such a force majeure situation. Nobody is more disappointed then we are in this moment... We are really looking forward to playing each and every show once the situation has cleared, as the momentum and excitement we experienced at our 2 sold out opening nights in Germany and our shows in Norway and Sweden have been by far the best the band has ever experienced! We will ABSOLUTELY be rescheduling these dates as soon as it is safely possible to return. Details of honoring existing tickets and refunds will be announced locally. Procedures for existing VIP package holders will be announced on SOA website and our social media Thank you for you understanding and we see you as soon as we possibly can!"

Sons of Apollo were touring in support of their sophomore album, MMXX, which was released in January. In their statement the group vow to return to reschedule the dates "as soon as we possibly can!"

Last week, Green Day announced that they would be forced to postpone their planned tour of Asia as a result of "the health and travel concerns" associated with the Coronavirus.

Earlier today it was revealed that the worldwide release of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, would be postponed seven months "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace.” The film stars Rami Malek in his first major role since winning an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.