Primus Extend Rush Tribute Tour Into 2022

Primus have extended their Rush tribute tour, announcing 46 more front-to-back performances of the prog band’s 1977 LP, A Farewell to Kings.

The second leg of A Tribute to Kings will launch April 15 in Oklahoma City and wrap June 25 in Las Vegas. Battles, Black Mountain and the Black Angels will serve as “special guests” at various dates.

A special presale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale at noon local time today. General public tickets will be available Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Full details are available at the band’s site.

A Tribute to Kings was originally scheduled for 2020 before being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the trek — which also includes a set of original Primus songs at each date — finally began in August 2021, running through late October.

Upon announcing the project, Primus' Les Claypool clarified to Rolling Stone that Rush bassist Geddy Lee passed along his blessing.

"I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird," he said. "So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion. ... He thought it was a great idea.”

Primus ‘A Tribute to Kings’ 2022 Tour

April 15 - Oklahoma City @ The Criterion

April 16 - San Antonio @ Majestic Theatre

April 19 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

April 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC

April 22 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

April 23 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

April 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. – Tennessee Theatre

April 27 - New Orleans @ Saenger Theatre

April 30 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center

May 3 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore

May 4 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts

May 6 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 7 - Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

May 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

May 10 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

May 13 - Toronto @ Massey Hall

May 14 - Toronto @ Massey Hall

May 16 - Montreal @ L'Olympia

May 17 - Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 18 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre

May 20 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

May 21 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

May 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 24 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

May 25 - Bethlehem, Penn. @ The Wind Creek Event Center

May 27 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

May 28 - LaFayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

May 30 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

June 2 - Milwaukee @ BMO Harris Pavilion

June 3 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

June 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 6 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre

June 7 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre

June 9 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

June 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Expo Centre

June 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Orpheum

June 14 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield

June 15 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium

June 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

June 18 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

June 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

June 21 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre

June 23 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

June 24 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

June 25 - Las Vegas @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas