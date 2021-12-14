Primus Extend Rush Tribute Tour Into 2022
Primus have extended their Rush tribute tour, announcing 46 more front-to-back performances of the prog band’s 1977 LP, A Farewell to Kings.
The second leg of A Tribute to Kings will launch April 15 in Oklahoma City and wrap June 25 in Las Vegas. Battles, Black Mountain and the Black Angels will serve as “special guests” at various dates.
A special presale, including VIP upgrade options, will go on sale at noon local time today. General public tickets will be available Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Full details are available at the band’s site.
A Tribute to Kings was originally scheduled for 2020 before being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the trek — which also includes a set of original Primus songs at each date — finally began in August 2021, running through late October.
Upon announcing the project, Primus' Les Claypool clarified to Rolling Stone that Rush bassist Geddy Lee passed along his blessing.
"I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird," he said. "So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion. ... He thought it was a great idea.”
Primus ‘A Tribute to Kings’ 2022 Tour
April 15 - Oklahoma City @ The Criterion
April 16 - San Antonio @ Majestic Theatre
April 19 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre
April 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC
April 22 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
April 23 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
April 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. – Tennessee Theatre
April 27 - New Orleans @ Saenger Theatre
April 30 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center
May 3 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ The Fillmore
May 4 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Mahaffey Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Arts
May 6 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
May 7 - Saint Augustine, Fla. @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
May 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
May 10 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre
May 13 - Toronto @ Massey Hall
May 14 - Toronto @ Massey Hall
May 16 - Montreal @ L'Olympia
May 17 - Quebec @ Videotron Centre
May 18 - Albany, N.Y. @ Palace Theatre
May 20 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
May 21 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
May 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 24 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
May 25 - Bethlehem, Penn. @ The Wind Creek Event Center
May 27 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
May 28 - LaFayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards
May 30 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
June 2 - Milwaukee @ BMO Harris Pavilion
June 3 - Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
June 4 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts
June 6 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto Theatre
June 7 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place - Sid Buckwold Theatre
June 9 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
June 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Expo Centre
June 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Orpheum
June 14 - Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield
June 15 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium
June 17 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
June 18 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
June 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
June 21 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre
June 23 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
June 24 - Long Beach, Calif. @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center
June 25 - Las Vegas @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas