Primus Reschedule 2021 Rush Tribute Tour
Primus rescheduled their Tribute to Kings tour, featuring a full-LP cover of Rush's A Farewell to Kings, for late summer and fall 2021.
The trek — previously delayed from 2020 to summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — now kicks off Aug. 10 in Boise, Idaho, and wraps Oct. 25 in Phoenix. Wolfmother will open the full run, and the Sword will appear for select dates.
All original tickets will be honored; fans not able to attend the new dates can now access a 30-day refund window from their original point of purchase. New tickets, including VIP upgrade options, are available at the band's website.
Due to international travel advisories, Primus were forced to cancel their Toronto show, though they're currently planning a multi-city Canadian leg for 2022. Two other July gigs, in Lafayette, N.Y., and Minneapolis, have also been canceled.
Singer and bassist Les Claypool enthused about the rerouted tour in a statement, inviting fans to "c'mon down." "Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising … whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, Primus is going on tour again," he said. "We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of COVID came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shithouse rat and, after my first season off in 30 some odd years, I’m very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters."
Claypool, a noted Rush fan who first saw the prog-rock trio live in 1978, originally detailed their tribute tour in February 2020. The bassist explained that he received Geddy Lee's blessing before booking the jaunt, which will feature a set of Primus material, followed by A Farewell to Kings.
"I texted with him — I keep in touch with Geddy — just to make sure we weren’t trodding on something weird," he told Rolling Stone. "So I checked in with him to see what he thought of it, and he was excited about the notion. ... He thought it was a great idea."
Primus 2021 Tour
Aug. 10 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field
Aug. 11 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park
Aug. 14 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
Aug. 17 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
Aug. 18 - Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville Arena
Aug. 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
Aug. 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater
Sept. 3 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
Sept. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept. 5 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Amphitheater
Sept. 7 - Houston, TX @ The Bayou
Sept. 9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theater
Sept. 10 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saenger Theater
Sept. 11 - Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
Sept. 14 - St Louis, MO @ Music Park
Sept. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Lawn
Sept. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
Sept. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live Pavilion
Sept. 21 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
Sept. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheater
Sept. 24 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Sept. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Lot
Sept. 26 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theater
Sept. 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater
Sept. 29 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ MET Opera House
Oct. 2 - Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn Chamlain Valley Expo
Oct. 3 - Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion
Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Oct. 6 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Oct. 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
Oct. 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinder's
Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Live
Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek
Oct. 16 - Raso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater
Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater
Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast
Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater